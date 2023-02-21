Isle of Man ferry sailings resume following disruption due to fog

The Ben-my-Chree returned to Douglas without docking in Heysham overnight

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after thick fog disrupted services overnight.

The Ben-my-Chree was forced to return Douglas after it was unable to dock in Heysham late on Monday night.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said docking had to be " aborted" as "visibility was not good enough to enable safe port entry".

As a result, there were no freight deliveries to the island and Tuesday's UK newspapers are not available.

The vessel arrived back in Douglas Harbour at about 06:00 GMT, before setting sail for Heysham again at 08:45.

