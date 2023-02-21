Isle of Man ambulance staff bolstered by on-island training
The Isle of Man ambulance service has been given a boost by an on-island training training programme.
Five students completed 30 clinical theory and practical exams to become emergency care assistants (ECAs).
The course, which included an emergency response driving training, was developed by Manx Care.
A spokeswoman for the health care provider said the scheme was part of a "commitment to develop home-grown health and care workers".
Andrew Traynor, Rob Keelan, Stephanie Woods, Harry Brown and Rebekah Rollins began studying in January 2022 and recently graduated.
Supported by an experienced paramedic, the students completed first response emergency care qualifications and a three-week placement with the ambulance service team.
Head of the service Will Bellamy said he was "incredibly proud" of the maturity the students had shown "to become exceptional pre-hospital clinicians".
The programme was a "fantastic opportunity" for residents to qualify without having to leave the island, and "allows us to focus on the development of home-grown talent", he added.
Manx Care said it planned to offer the scheme to more students in the future.
Mr Bellamy said the ambulance service was also "looking at what else we can do to offer training and development opportunities locally" as it was an area the health care provider was "very passionate about".
