King Charles III: Coronation to be celebrated on Isle of Man coins
- Published
A collection of commemorative Isle of Man coins celebrating the coronation of King Charles III is set to be launched.
The five-piece set features words from the first verse of the British national anthem and images of the royal beasts.
The 50p pieces will be released in early March ahead of the coronation ceremony on 6 May, with a quantity put into general circulation.
The set, minted at Tower Mint, mirrors a collection released in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Charles III ascended to the throne following the death the Queen in September, and was proclaimed Lord of Man at a at Government House and another on Tynwald Hill.
The latest commemorative set follows the recent release of the first coins bearing the new Monarch's cypher, which marked the centenary of Howard Carter discovering the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922.
Treasury member Bill Henderson MLC said the "really fascinating" set five-piece collection, which features artefacts and treasures found, had been delayed due to the change in the monarch.
That delay means the King Tut collection is unusual as it bears the anniversary dates of 1922 and 2022, as well as 2023 to recognise the year of issue, he added.
