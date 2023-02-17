Ramsey Courthouse: New community purpose for historic building
A former courthouse in the north of the Isle of Man is set to be given a new purpose as a community space.
The 19th century building in the centre of Ramsey has previously been used as a post office and a police station.
Newly-created charity Ramsey Community Hub is set to open the building, which is owned by the local authority, to the public for events and activities.
Commissioners chairman Ffinlo Williams said it was important "to keep the building for the community".
'Passion and drive'
The board acquired the site from the Isle of Man Government in 2017 after it was originally put up for sale.
Mr Williams said: "It could've become anything, it could've turned into a bar or a pub or a café, or likewise into flats or housing."
"It was the uncertainty that we were saving it from more than anything else."
Another charity, The Heart of Ramsey, had previously planned to run the building as a community centre, but those plans fell through in 2020.
Welcoming the latest development, Mr Williams said the RCH would be able to run the facility more "thoroughly" and have access to various different funding schemes.
"It's in the hands of people with the passion and drive to make it a proper working, thriving community space," he said.
It will be officially opened to the public on 25 February.
