Isle of Man amnesty sees more than 100 firearms surrendered
More than 100 firearms have been handed in during a three-week weapons surrender on the Isle of Man.
The 112 firearms given to the to the Isle of Man Constabulary included 44 handguns and 21 shotguns.
The amnesty also saw 73 knives, 5 swords and 15,000 rounds of ammunition handed in between 12 January and 1 February.
Other items handed in included a harpoon, slingshot, nunchucks, tridents, batons and throwing starts.
Ch Insp Danny Rotchell said although amnesties were traditionally held every two years, the latest one had been delayed because of Covid.
He said that was partly responsible for the number of surrendered firearms doubling from 53 during the last one in 2019.
Deliberately scheduling the amnesty to coincide with the triennial renewal of firearm certificates on the island would also have prompted the surrendering of some weapons, he said.
However, there was no evidence that any of the weapons had been involved in any criminal activity, he added.
"We want to thank the public for their cooperation and engagement in allowing these items to be disposed of in a safe and responsible manner," Ch Insp Rotchell said.
"The Isle of Man is a safe place to live and visit, and this weapons surrender is not suggesting anything other than that."
