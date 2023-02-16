Colony of bees found in dead tree at Manx wildlife park get new home
A colony of bees, discovered inside a rotten tree trunk at the Curragh's Wildlife Park on the Isle of Man, have been relocated to a local apiary.
Volunteers from the Ramsey and District Beekeepers Association were called after the insects were found in the tree, which was being felled.
They were collected using a "bee hoover" and have been relocated to a community apiary in Bride.
An association spokeswoman said it was "a bit of an adventure" for the team.
There had been a "great deal of interest from not only the Wildlife Park staff, but also the delivery men and a group of visiting school children, and of course the pelicans," she said.
It is hoped that the bees will "thrive" in their new home "with a bit of love and care", she added.
