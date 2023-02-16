Colony of bees found in dead tree at Manx wildlife park get new home

Teams safely collected the insects with a "bee hoover"

A colony of bees, discovered inside a rotten tree trunk at the Curragh's Wildlife Park on the Isle of Man, have been relocated to a local apiary.

Volunteers from the Ramsey and District Beekeepers Association were called after the insects were found in the tree, which was being felled.

They were collected using a "bee hoover" and have been relocated to a community apiary in Bride.

An association spokeswoman said it was "a bit of an adventure" for the team.

The activity drew attention from onlookers, including the park's pelicans

There had been a "great deal of interest from not only the Wildlife Park staff, but also the delivery men and a group of visiting school children, and of course the pelicans," she said.

It is hoped that the bees will "thrive" in their new home "with a bit of love and care", she added.

The bees hive was found inside rotten tree trunk

