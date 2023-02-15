Manx Utilities' wind and solar power plans get government approval
- Published
Plans to generate about 75% of the Isle of Man's electricity through solar and on-shore wind projects have been backed by the Council of Ministers.
Manx Utilities (MU) will look to install solar panels on public car parks and government buildings.
Wind turbines could also be built on public land to create 30MW of electricity by 2026.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said MU would be expected to find funding for the project.
He said he expected the private sector to provide some of the infrastructure, enabling government-owned MU to "take the electricity and distribute it".
However, "big questions" needed to be asked about how much electricity MU should generate "versus how much should come from the private sector", he added.
While average electricity demand on the Isle of Man stands at 40MW, it can peak at 75MW during the winter and drop at night during summer to 25MW.
'Energy security'
MU chairman Tim Johnston said "detailed work" to determine the best approach to increase renewable energy was underway.
The firm had sought the help of independent specialist consultants to do this without "compromising supply security and the needs" of customer, he added.
Mr Cannan said the move demonstrated the government's commitment to meeting the island's climate change targets, which include decarbonising the island's electricity supply by 2030.
Concerns over the global supply of gas, which is used to generate most of the island's electricity, and the war in Ukraine had also "brought into sharp focus the importance of energy security", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk