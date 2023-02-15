Isle of Man MHK defends manifesto U-turn after becoming minister
- Published
An MHK has defended his decision to join the Isle of Man's Council of Ministers despite an election pledge not to become a government minister.
Tim Johnston was appointed enterprise minister on Tuesday, having worked as a departmental member since October 2021.
The Ayre and Michael MHK said he wanted to bring stability and experience to the role occupied by five different ministers in the last 16 months.
But he admitted it would "frustrate" some, given his previous pledge.
Voters had expressed mixed views during his election campaign about his manifesto pledge not to take a ministerial role so he could prioritise the constituency, Mr Johnston said.
He said although "some people liked that idea", others had questioned why he had made the commitment as the island needed "the right people in the right jobs".
"Ultimately I am here as a national politician to get involved and make these decisions," he added.
'Step up'
The Department for Enterprise has been led by several MHKs since the Isle of Man general election in 2021, with Mr Johnston taking over the role from Lawrie Hooper.
There had been an "unprecedented amount of movement" in a short period which was "never a good thing", Mr Johnston said.
Despite the instability, the government's five-year island plan and long-term economic strategy meant those in the department "know what they need to get on with", he added.
Mr Johnston said he could not have taken on any other ministerial role, but was confident his previous experience as a member of the enterprise department meant he could "step up and do the job".
"It is a broad-ranging department, and there's an awful lot to do, such as creating new jobs and diversifying the economy", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk