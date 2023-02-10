More time to find new postal service provider in Peel
People considering taking over sub-post office services in a town in the west of the Isle of Man have been given more time to register their interest.
Isle of Man Post Office last month began a search for someone to offer the services in Peel.
It followed the resignation of the current provider, who is an independent retailer in the town.
A spokeswoman said while there had been "some interest", there could be others who were not aware of the opportunity.
Those looking to take over postal and parcel services now have until 24 February to register their intertest.
Previous searches for replacement providers of postal services in Kirk Michael and Laxey have led to plans for those to be moved to EVF garages in each village.
