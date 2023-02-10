Isle of Man breast screening service temporarily suspended
Routine breast cancer screening for women aged 50 to 70 on the Isle of Man has been temporarily suspended.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said no appointments were being offered at this time while "updates are made to the programme".
Staff were "working hard to quickly restore" the service, which are run at Nobles Hospital, she said.
Clinics for those with symptoms of cancer had not been affected by the suspension, she added.
Those set to have a two-yearly screening mammogram will get an invitation once the programme has restarted.
In a statement, Manx Care said anyone who was due to have a routine mammogram would receive an invitation to attend "in due course".
Once the service was operational again, staff would aim to schedule appointments "as soon as possible", the public health provider's statement added.
