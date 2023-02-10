Isle of Man developer plants 5,000-tree wood at urban site
A micro wood of more than 5,000 trees has been planted to reuse "leftover urban space" in the Isle of Man's capital, a developer has said.
Hartford Homes was granted permission by Douglas Council to create the small plantation on a section of land near one of its new estates at Farmhill.
Architect George Li said the trees would provide "much-needed habitats" and help capture carbon dioxide.
A mix of species has been planted on the advice of the Manx Wildlife Trust.
The charity also recommended the use of bamboo matting to protect the trees as they grow.
Turning the grass slope between a road and a stream in the Douglas suburb into a small woodland could "pave the way" for the reuse of unused urban space, Mr Li said.
Planting the trees would also reduce the cost of maintenance paid by Douglas ratepayers to manage the "low ecological value amenity grass", he added.
The developer has previously planted native Manx trees in a "micro forest" as part of one of its housing projects in Ramsey.
