Isle of Man teacher strike suspended for pay talks to continue
- Published
A planned two-day walk-out by Isle of Man teachers has been suspended, the Department of Education, Sport & Culture (DESC) has said.
The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) strike over pay had been set to be held on 15 and 16 February.
It had now been put off to allow "constructive talks" to take place, a DESC statement said.
The Manx branch of the NASUWT has been contacted for response.
High schools across the Isle of Man have told students they should now attend school as usual on the days, after previously warning that many would have to work from home.
The DESC said it was pleased at the suspension, which would "allow talks to continue to resolve the current dispute".
The walk-out was due to be the third by teachers on the island since November last year.
The latest suspension comes after a second day of strike action was also paused last month to allow for further negotiations.
