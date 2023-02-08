Davy Morgan: TT rider died after losing control, inquest told
An experienced motorcycle rider from Northern Ireland died after losing control of his bike during an Isle of Man TT race, an inquest has heard.
Davy Morgan, 52, crashed at a corner near the 27th Milestone on 6 June during the third and final lap of the 2022 Supersport event.
Coroner James Brooks recorded a verdict of death by misadventure at Douglas Courthouse.
He offered his condolences to the rider's family for the "shocking loss".
While the risk and skill involved in racing at the TT was "part of the thrill", it only took "a brief moment for the risk to become real", Mr Brooks said.
'Extremely experienced'
Mr Morgan had completed the first two laps of the race without difficulty, the inquest heard.
Racing on a yellow Yamaha machine, the rider from County Down lost control at the bend just after Guthrie's Memorial on the Mountain Road section of the TT course and collided with padded barriers.
The inquest heard race conditions were good, and inspections of the bike before and after the crash found no issues that had contributed to it.
A marshal who witnessed the incident said Mr Morgan, who she recognised due to his distinctive pink helmet, was an "extremely experienced" rider and there had been nothing unusual about his approach to the bend.
Mr Brooks said although the Northern Ireland racer's style was to lean into corners, the way he had taken the bend was "safe and proper".
However, his front wheel had slipped away causing him to lose control of the bike and crash, killing him instantly, he added.
Since his debut in 2002 Mr Morgan had competed at every Isle of Man TT and had previously won the Senior Manx Grand Prix race in 2004.
