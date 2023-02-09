Isle of Man TT: Refurbished sidecar to feature in new gallery
A 30-year-old sidecar that has been painstakingly restored is set to feature in a major new Isle of Man TT exhibition.
The outfit will be an interactive part of a new dedicated TT gallery at the Manx Museum.
The display will tell the personal stories of some riders as a well as the history of the 116-year-old event.
The sidecar, which dates back to the 1990s, had previously been stored in pieces in crates for several years.
Norman Cowin of the Vintage Motorcycle Club spearheaded the work, spending about 80 hours restoring the frame of the machine.
He said it had been an "interesting" task and putting the vehicle back together had been like dealing with a "bit of a big jigsaw".
Mr Cowin said although the sidecar itself was a "basic run-of-the-mill chair", making the exhibit interactive would allow people to "see how cramped they are" during racing.
Matthew Richardson of Manx National Heritage said adding the restored sidecar would continue a "long tradition" on the island of allowing people to pose for photographs in front of "novelty backdrops", including cars and motorcycles.
While the races were first held in 1907, it was not until 16 years later that sidecar racing was introduced.
The new gallery, which is set to replace the previous folk life exhibition, is due to open ahead of the 2023 TT.
