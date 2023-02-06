Warning over tainted ketamine on Isle of Man after users fall ill
Ketamine supplies on the Isle of Man could be contaminated, the island's public health authorities have warned.
The alert comes after at least six suspected users of the class B drug received medical attention.
Director of public health Hugo van Woerden said those in contact with users of the illegal drug should "be vigilant for the signs of overdose".
Those included decreased consciousness and shallow or irregular breathing, he added.
Prof van Woerden said that could also display as "periods where breathing may stop" coupled with a slow heart rate, which could cause cardiac arrest.
Users experiencing any of those symptoms were urged to call an ambulance immediately, a public health spokeswoman said.
Although the signs of an overdose were "similar to what Ketamine users experience as a high", the side effects could be "deadly", she added.
