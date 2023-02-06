Call for training to identify vulnerable 999 callers on Isle of Man
- Published
Isle of Man emergency call operators must improve the way they handle police calls involving vulnerable people, an inspection has found.
It was highlighted in a report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) into the Isle of Man Constabulary.
The review also made recommendations on changes to external scrutiny, police complaints and safeguarding procedures.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts said many had already been implemented.
"We are always looking to improve and modernise the police service, so that we're tackling issues effectively and treating people the right way," he added.
Improved guidance
HMICFRS carried out its investigation, which was the first full external review of the Manx force since 2004, in 2021.
It raised concerns about a lack of police oversight at the emergency services joint control room, and training to identify vulnerable people when they make "first contact".
The review called for improved guidance for call handlers, some of whom were described as "winging it", and for officers responding to incidents involving vulnerable people.
Inexperience in those areas could lead to risk of "re-traumatisation", the report added.
Seventeen recommendations were made in total, including the creation of an independent police complaints process and improved public scrutiny of the police by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).
DHA Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said delays in the report's publication had given authorities time to implement some of the changes.
In a response document, her department said police calls are now being routinely reviewed and officers had been given training in domestic abuse and vulnerable person cases.
Work is also underway on a community safety partnership to help inform local policing plans, while a review of police complaints processes has started, it added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk