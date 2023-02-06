Teacher and singer given top Isle of Man cultural award
- Published
A teacher described as a "wonderful and knowledgeable ambassador for everything Manx" has been given the Isle of Man's top cultural award.
Fiona McArdle was awarded the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan in recognition of her contributions as a teacher, speaker and singer of the Gaelic language
Ms McArdle was chosen by a panel of island cultural organisations for her "lifelong commitment" to Manx.
She said she was "very pleased and very grateful" to those who nominated her.
The award was presented at the Millennium Room of the Tynwald buildings.
Ms McArdle is a committee member of Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh, the Manx Language Society, and as a volunteer helped many people learn the island's native language at Thie ny Gaelgey in St Judes.
She also led the Manx dance group Bock Yuan Fannee, and has featured in recordings and performances on the island and in other countries as a singer and member of Manx Gaelic choir Cliogaree Twoaie.
Culture Vannin Director Breesha Maddrell said there was "hardly a sphere of cultural life that hasn't been touched by Fiona's passion, time and expertise".
In her professional career, Ms McArdle has been a teacher and education officer at Manx National Heritage, and led voluntary language, singing and dancing clubs in schools.
"I have been involved in a very many aspects of Manx culture," she said, adding: "I wasn't looking for recognition."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk