Play park plans lodged as part of £6m Isle of Man community centre
Plans to build a £200,000 children's play park as part of a £6m new community centre have been lodged by a local authority on the Isle of Man.
Braddan Commissioners made the bid to erect the outdoor facilities alongside the Strang site, where the major new leisure development is being built.
Chairman Andrew Jessop said the play area would "complement" the new centre.
The facility needed to appeal to all, "whether you are a toddler or an old age pensioner", he added.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Jessop confirmed the authority was seeking permission to build the play park by the new centre.
In a statement to planners, the commissioners said the design of the park would "meet the needs of young families, and challenge the physical and mental skills of all children".
If approved, the recreational area would form part of the wider leisure development at the Strang, called the Roundhouse, which is set to feature a sports hall, cafe, nursery, dental practice and other community facilities.
Work began on the scheme in June 2021, and Mr Jessop said despite delays in sourcing building materials, it was hoped the centre would be completed in August.
