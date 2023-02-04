Manx woman reunited with family photos after 25 years
- Published
A woman on the Isle of Man has been reunited with treasured family photos following a social media campaign to find their rightful owners.
Danielle Kelly's family took the film to Morrison's photographic shop in Douglas to be developed 25 years ago but never collected the images.
The shop owners recently uploaded the pictures to Facebook.
Ms Kelly said she "could not believe" the pictures had resurfaced, which also showed her much-loved family cat Misty.
She said said she had "always been upset" there were no pictures of her pet of 19 years as a kitten, adding it felt as though she was holding "a baby Misty" when she collected the photos.
The photographs, which were left to be developed around Christmas, were spotted online by friends the day after the anniversary of Ms Kelly's father's death.
She said if felt like her parents, who have both died, were "reaching out" and she had taken comfort from seeing them.
"It meant a lot" as they showed more of her childhood that she can now pass on to her children and grandchildren in future, she added.
Morrison Photos, founded in 1987, has boxes of unclaimed prints from over the years.
Kath Morrison and the team regularly try to track down the owners by posting pictures on social media.
She said it was "cracking" to watch families being given back memories they thought they had lost.
"It's beautiful, the look on their faces is magic," she added.
