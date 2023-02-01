Ballasalla Medical Centre set to hand back contract to Manx Care
A GP surgery in the south of the Isle of Man will hand back its contract to Manx Care in July.
Patients at Ballasalla Medical Centre have been urged to still use the GP surgery and not to switch practices following the announcement.
The island's health body said while the news would "undoubtedly cause a lot of uncertainty" for patients, it would work with the practice to "secure the future provision of GP services".
The surgery has been asked for comment.
Manx Care said it would "consider all of the options available" so that patients can continue to be served by the practice in the future.
Those registered with Ballasalla Medical Centre are being urged by the health body not to move to another surgery as this would "cause a number of issues for the other GP practices in the south of the island".
'A good solution'
Plans are being put in place to support those affected and they will be communicated "in due course," Manx Care added.
Local MKHs Jason Moorhouse and Tim Glover echoed calls by Manx Care not to switch GPs as the changes are six months away.
Mr Moorhouse said Health Minister Lawrie Hooper had confirmed to them a range of options were being considered.
"It is really important that local people know that the priority is to find a good solution which will help local people manage their health needs," he added.
