Plans to convert former pub in northern Isle of Man town into flats
- Published
Plans to turn a boarded-up pub in the centre of a northern Isle of Man town into 10 new flats have been revealed.
The Britannia Hotel on Waterloo Road in Ramsey closed in 2014, and owners Heron and Brearley have now applied to change its use and redevelop the site.
The firm previously applied to demolish the 1847 structure in 2021 but was refused permission.
In a planning statement the brewery said the redevelopment would protect the site "for future generations".
The company, which runs many of the island's public houses, said the conversion was needed as the hospitality sector was facing "ever-increasing financial hardship".
"There are still several pubs and bars within walking distance of the Britannia, reducing any impact on the local community," it added.
'Unsightly'
Under the plans, elements of the original building would be retained, while later extensions would be demolished and replaced.
Six one-bedroom flats would be built in the part of the building erected in 1847, while newly reconstructed extensions would house three two-bedroom flats and one single-bedroom apartment.
The interior condition of the building, which is the the only example of "Victorian Gothic" architecture in Ramsey, had deteriorated since its closure, the company said in its planning statement.
A leaking roof had caused "considerable damage", leading to mould and damp in the property, it said.
Visitors arriving in the town via the Manx Electric Railway opposite the former pub were also currently greeted by an "unsightly view", it added.
