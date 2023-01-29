Sophia Goulden: Cash to help raise awareness about Manx activist
A charity dedicated to raising awareness about a Manx activist has received a £4,000 cash boost.
Sophia Goulden was the mother of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and she herself campaigned on several issues.
The Friends of Sophia Goulden received the grant from the Manx Lottery Trust to enhance digital displays used during visits to schools and community groups.
Deputy chairman Joseph Owens said it would allow the charity to "continue to educate the public of her legacy".
During her lifetime, Ms Goulden supported campaigns to abolish slavery, repeal the Corn Laws and give women the right to vote.
The group is also fundraising for a statue in her honour, and a model of the sculpture will also be on display at future presentations across the island.
Mr Owens said: "Our aim is to spread awareness of Sophia and highlight the social change she campaigned for all those years ago.
"This grant means we can continue to educate the public of her legacy, and with the maquette and display materials, we will be able to do this efficiently anywhere on the island."
The grant was awarded from the Manx Lottery Trust's Community Awards Programme.
Trust chairman Stephen Turner said the talks given by the Friends of Sophia Goulden were "very important in educating the local community on how Sophia was a key figure in Manx history".
"We are pleased to be able to support them and hope they continue to succeed," he added.
