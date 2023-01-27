Dealer who stashed cocaine under bedroom floor jailed
A drug dealer caught with bags of cocaine stashed under his bedroom floor on the Isle of Man has been jailed for three years and eleven months.
Miles Wallace, 28, was arrested after drugs worth £3,695 were discovered at his home on 15 December.
Douglas Courthouse heard police found the drugs hidden under the floorboards during a raid at the address in Ramsey.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the "serious offence" was becoming a "major problem" on the island.
Police raided Wallace's home in Cronk Elfin at about 08:30 GMT and found him in his bedroom.
Officers overhead him saying goodbye to his dog after they found small amounts of cannabis and cocaine in the room, the court heard.
Wallace was then arrested, with a further search of the property revealing small bags of cocaine with a street value of £3,695 hidden underneath the floorboards.
He later pleaded guilty to possession of the drug with intent to supply.
His defence advocate said it was an "unfortunate and familiar case" where "sophisticated dealers higher up the chain" had pressured him to supply the drug to pay off a debt.
Deemster Cook said: "I have a public duty in this type of offence to say it has to stop."
