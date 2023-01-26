Month-long closure of Isle of Man's Mountain Road for TT repairs
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road will be closed in April to make sure it is in the "best possible condition" for the 2023 TT Races, an MHK has said.
Resurfacing and other improvements are set to be made along the major highway, which will be shut off to traffic in phases from 3 April to 28 April.
Tim Crookall MHK, who has political responsibility for motorsport, said the work was "crucial" ahead of the event.
Access to amenities on Snaefell will be maintained via the Tholt-y-Will Road.
The road will first be shut between Ramsey and the Bungalow from 3 to 8 April to allow for resurfacing by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) between the Waterworks and the Gooseneck.
'Challenging environment'
The route will then be closed between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa from 11 to 28 April, but that could be extended until 5 May if poor weather delays the works.
A new surface is due to be laid and drains repaired along Windy Corner, while a culvert near the 32nd Milestone will also be fixed, a DOI spokesman said.
The work had to take place in April to allow "at least four to six weeks" for the new surfaces to bed in before racing, the DOI spokesman said.
New asphalt could not have been laid earlier in the year due to low temperatures and poorer weather, he added.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said it was a "challenging environment to work in", but the works would also benefit general road users.
Marshal stations and signs will also be put up during the closure as part of the annual race preparations.
