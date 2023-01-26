Legislative Council: Nominations open for four seats in Tynwald
- Published
Nominations for candidates for the upper branch of the Isle of Man's parliament have officially opened.
Four seats on the Legislative Council will become vacant at the end of February, with the poll for new members due to take place on 14 March.
Elected by members of the House of Keys, the Council acts primarily as a revising chamber for proposed new laws.
President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly previously called for a "broad range of candidates" to come forward.
The election comes as the terms of office of Tanya August-Hanson, Marlene Maska, Paul Craine and Diane Kelsey are due to come to an end on 28 February.
Successful candidates will earn a basic annual salary of £67,603 during the five-year term.
The Council consists of 11 members including eight MLCs chosen by members of the House of Keys and the President of Tynwald who is as a presiding officer elected by both branches of Tynwald in a combined vote.
The Bishop of Sodor and Man and the Attorney General are automatically given seats, however only the Bishop has a vote.
Nominations for the four seats close on 24 February.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk