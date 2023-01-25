Community workshop set up in Isle of Man town to tackle loneliness
A new community project to help older men build friendships while sharing skills has started in the west of the Isle of Man.
The Men in Sheds initiative has opened a branch at a disused garage on Derby Road in Peel after it was leased to the group by local commissioners.
Organiser Dave Morris said the project was aimed at helping members to "meet, practice skills, and get together".
It brought social benefits for men who "can find it hard to talk", he added.
More than 50 people said they were interested in joining the group at an open day held on Wednesday.
Men in Sheds workshops have already been established in other areas of the island, and Mr Morris said new branch was keen to build on that model to help tackle loneliness.
It comes after successful fundraising efforts to pay for improvements to the garage site, which has been leased to the group by Peel Commissioners for a nominal rent.
Voirrey Heaton, who is the local authority's chairman, said the commissioners were happy to support the development to boost community health and wellbeing.
Ms Heaton, who is also involved in the project, said much of the focus was on men as research and evidence showed "they're not as much a social creature as women are".
However, despite the title, the Western Men in Sheds initiative would be an inclusive group and was open to all, she added.
People have been encouraged to donate tools, materials and machines as part of plans for members to share practical skills in areas like woodworking and engineering.
"Very often if there's something worrying them then they won't talk to anybody else about it, but they'll chat to somebody they are working on a machine with, or repairing something, Mr Morris said.
