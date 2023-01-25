Cost of living rises drive Isle of Man school uniform policy review
- Published
The price and role of school uniforms on the Isle of Man needs to be looked into given rises in the cost of living, the education minister has said.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) has launched a consultation on a new uniform policy for the island's secondary schools.
Currently each sets their own rules under guidance from the department.
DESC Minister Julie Edge said the review was in response to concerns about the cost-of-living crisis.
Ms Edge said called for "anyone with an interest to have their say on current school uniform, its benefits and how they think it could look in the future".
In the consultation paper, the public have been asked for views on issues including affordability for parents, which would help inform new guidelines.
Figures compiled by the DESC showed parents were paying an average cost of £70 to clothe a single child, with that figure covering two pairs of trousers or skirts and three shirts.
The consultation also proposes school uniforms should be practical, sustainable, be equally managed across schools, and recognise "issues related to gender, religion and belief and disability".
A DESC spokeswoman said, as well as parents, the department was keen to "specifically seek the views of children and young people".
But, she said there were currently no plans to get rid of uniforms altogether.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk