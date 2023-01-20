Woman who sent abusive messages to herself wasted police time - court
A woman who sent abusive messages to herself and claimed they were from someone else has been handed a 15-week suspended jail sentence.
Amy Burns, 40, admitted falsely reporting three messages to police on 11 July 2020.
Douglas Courthouse heard evidence showed the messages, which she said were sent by a former friend, came from a phone in her own possession.
Deemster Graeme Cook said she had told "absolute lies", which had to stop.
Burns, of Harcroft Meadows in Douglas, sent screenshots of the WhatsApp messages to police and said she recognised the number they were sent from as that of a former friend.
The man was arrested at his home and both he and his then wife's mobile phones were searched but no evidence of the messages being sent was found.
'Behaviour must stop'
The court heard Burns had been friends with the couple in the past but there had been ill feeling between them for several years.
When asked to show police the messages on her own phone, Burns said she had changed her number and reset the settings on her phone, which had deleted the application and wiped its history.
Further analysis of two screenshots she had provided showed discrepancies, and experts concluded the images had come from both the recipient's and the sender's phone.
She later admitted causing the wasteful employment of the police by making a report intending to show an offence has been committed.
Prosecutors said a "significant" amount of police time and public money had been wasted in dealing with the case.
Suspending the sentence for 12 months, Deemster Cook said it was no way for someone in a civilised society to act, adding: "This sort of behaviour must stop."
Burns was also handed a restraining order banning her from contacting the man or his ex-wife or mentioning them on social media for two years, and was ordered to pay £1,200 in court costs.
