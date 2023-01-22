Addiction charity boosted by £2,500 grant for workshops
- Published
A grant of £2,500 will help an addiction charity host workshops for people in recovery on the Isle of Man, its chief executive has said.
Motiv8 run sessions, with hot food and advice, for families affected by alcohol, drugs and gambling problems.
Thea Ozenturk said the funding from the Manx Lottery Trust meant the team could continue to provide "vital support".
The charity has received the money as part of the government's warm spaces scheme.
The workshops on Mondays and Thursdays each week include supportive talks, crafting classes and a warm meal.
Groups have previously decorated cakes and made Christmas wreaths.
With the funding, the charity has also bought blankets and hats and gloves to help the residents they support stay warm in the winter months.
'Fundamental for recovery'
Ms Ozenturk said she hoped the workshops would "prevent hunger and isolation" and "empower people of various ages through their recovery".
The guests' "self-confidence has grown in leaps and bounds" at the workshops, she added.
Grants for the government warm spaces scheme, which was set up to offer residents warm places to visit during the colder months, are overseen by the Manx Lottery Trust.
Chairman of the trust Stephen Turner said: "These workshops will be fundamental in helping people get back on their feet, whilst also providing them with a warm space over the winter months."
