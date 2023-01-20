Douglas housing development plan revealed
- Published
A plan for 133 homes to be built in a regeneration development in the Isle of Man's capital has been revealed.
The Manx Development Corporation (MDC) said the project, on Westmoreland Road and Demesne Road near to the town centre, also includes public spaces and retail units.
MDC was set up by the government to regenerate disused sites.
Some 37 homes are currently being developed on the site of the former nurses home nearby.
The new development, known as Westmoreland Village, would include the refurbishment of Crookall House to create office space.
'Sustainable living'
An MDC spokesman said the project was based on the "20-minute neighbourhood" concept, which enables residents to access local amenities "within a 10-minute return journey from home by walking, cycling or via local public transport".
The buildings would also be created using passive design principles to cut energy consumption and incorporate solar and heat pump technology to reduce carbon emissions.
MDC chairman Sean Gilbert said the development would be integrated "into the existing fabric of Douglas" to deliver "sustainable living in a town-centre location".
A pubic consultation over the plans has been launched, with drop-in sessions set to be held at Douglas Lawn Tennis Club on Kensington Road on 27 and 28 January.
A timescale for the project will be outlined once formal planning permission has been secured.