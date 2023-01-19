Isle of Man whistleblower's job prospects damaged, tribunal hears
An Isle of Man whistleblower's employability could be harmed after she raised concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, a tribunal has heard.
Rosalind Ranson was found to have been unfairly sacked from her job as the island's top medic and is seeking compensation from the Manx government.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said candidates for senior roles who have spoken out could be disadvantaged.
It comes after Dr Ranson's lawyer asked if whisteblowing could have an impact.
Oliver Segal KC asked Ms Cope who she would hire out of two candidates, both with identical experience and skills, if one had a whistleblowing background and had been off work due to mental health issues.
Ms Cope said she would pick the candidate without that background, but added she would not "prejudice people who had periods of illness as their input can be beneficial".
Although she said she accepted that perception was "not shared by everyone".
'Totally traumatised'
The tribunal heard that, had she not been unfairly dismissed, Dr Ranson had expected to work until 2037, and she had suffered health issues as a result of her treatment while working for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
She told the hearing: "My experience has left me totally traumatised, I have become unwell because of what was done to me."
This would likely result in her losing her licence to practice as a result of her ill health, the panel was told.
However, Dr Ranson said she could be attracted back to work in the future if her health improved.
Ms Cope said she felt she could have worked constructively with Dr Ranson and would "not have expected her to deteriorate under my management".
Former DHSC chief executive Kathryn Magson, who the tribunal found "undermined and excluded" Dr Ranson, had an "autocratic" style, Ms Cope said.
"I observed difficult relationships between senior DHSC executives and a dysfunctional culture," she added.
The remedy hearing is expected to continue until Friday.