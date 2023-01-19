Sports hubs plan to save regional pools backed by Tynwald
An investigation into whether creating new sports hubs would ensure the future of the Isle of Man's regional swimming pools has been backed by Tynwald.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) had proposed controlling the struggling pools centrally.
But an amendment will see the government investigate ways of keeping local authorities involved.
It follows a recent report highlighting issues with the management and funding of the three loss-making facilities.
The report, which was published in December and covered facilities in Castletown, Peel and Ramsey, highlighted particular concerns about the Southern Swimming Pool, which it said was at risk of insolvency without additional support.
'More viable'
Juan Watterson SHK, who put forward the amendment, called for Tynwald members to back that funding being provided.
While it could not be a "blank cheque", it would give some reassurance that the facility would remain open while the hubs were investigated, he said.
The amendment also recognised that money was "tight" and opened the door for private sector funding to be part of the new regional sports hubs, which could make them "more viable", he added.
Collectively the regional pools receive an annual government grant of £1.7m, the majority of which is used to cover operating costs.
Supporting the amendment, DESC Minister Julie Edge said the pools were "important" to the island in promoting wellbeing.
Creating a long-term plan for the regional sports hubs would make sure the provision of swimming pool facilities was not a "postcode lottery" in future, she added.
The DESC and the Department of Infrastructure must now come up with a plan for the regional hubs, which will be debated at the October sitting of Tynwald.