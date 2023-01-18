Isle of Man Mountain Road remains closed after heavy snow
- Published
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road remains closed due to snow and ice.
The main route between Douglas and the north of the island has been closed since Monday due to heavy snowfall.
The wintry conditions caused widespread disruption on Tuesday, when schools were closed and health appointments were cancelled.
However, all schools have now reopened, bus and postal services have also resumed where possible, and Manx Care said services were operating as normal.
A weather warning for ice and wintry showers has been downgraded from amber to yellow, with the worst conditions expected to continue on higher ground only.
But the warning from Ronaldsway Met Office for ground frost and icy patches in some areas across the island remains in place until 10:00 GMT on Thursday.
The Tholt Y Will Road, Beinney Phott Road, and Creg Ny Baa Back Road, which lead up to the Mountain Road, also remain closed.
The Department of Infrastructure said the condition of the roads would be reviewed later.
