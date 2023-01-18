The Peggy: Plans to return historic boat to Castletown progress
Plans to return the world's oldest schooner to the Isle of Man's ancient capital are progressing, Manx National Heritage has said.
The organisation has appointed a design team for a £5m redevelopment of the Nautical Museum in Castletown, which would showcase the Peggy.
The 18th Century vessel was moved from its hometown in 2015 for conservation.
Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper told Tynwald the project was still on target to be completed in 2025.
That would be "subject to confirmation of funds and receipt of approvals", Mr Hooper added.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) said half of the funding for the project would be raised through a fundraising campaign, with a bid for the rest of the money to be covered as part of the government's capital programme set to made by August.
A spokesman for MNH said the project would highlight the story of the Peggy and her owner, George Quayle, who was an MHK for 51 years, along with the island's wider maritime history.
Dannat Johnson Architects have been appointed to lead the design team, alongside project manager Fraser Randal, who together previously completed two new permanent exhibitions for the Imperial War Museum in London.
Nautical exhibition designers Real Studios, who have worked with the Mary Rose Trust, will also contribute to the scheme.
The 26.5 foot (8.8 metre) long craft was discovered in a walled-up cellar after almost 120 years in 1935.
It was given to the Manx Museum in 1941, and the site was opened as a Nautical Museum a decade later, with the boat on display.
Connie Lovel from MNH said the completed attraction with Peggy as the centrepiece would contribute to the resilience of the "wider visitor economy".
The project would also "contribute to the rich cultural life of Castletown and the Isle of Man", she added.
