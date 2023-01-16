Call for overhaul of Isle of Man social housing income limits
Eligibility criteria for social housing on the Isle of Man should be overhauled to reflect changes in the cost of living, a Douglas councillor has said.
The government is reviewing income limits for access to the housing, which currently range from £30,0000 to £44,000 based on household size.
Devon Watson said the thresholds should be changed to a percentage of income linked to the island's Living Wage.
It would help prioritise those in "absolute need" of the homes, he added.
Housing authorities across the island have been asked for views on how access and eligibility policies could change by the Department of Infrastructure.
'True scale'
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said the limits, last set by Tynwald in 2019, had to be "urgently reviewed" due to inflation and other rising costs.
The department would also assess its policy on how the homes were allocated, which would lead to an increase in waiting lists, he added.
Current thresholds range from a maximum annual income of up to £30,000 for a single person to £44,000 for a couple with three children.
Mr Watson is chairman of Douglas Council's housing committee, which oversees the largest social housing stock on the island of more than 2,700 homes and 5,000 tenants.
He said linking eligibility to the government living wage calculations on wages and household costs would improve how waiting lists were managed.
This would allow housing authorities to make decisions using "better data", prioritise those most in need of the homes, and give providers a more accurate picture of the "true scale" of need for social homes, Mr Watson said.
Overall thresholds should also be increased to allow more people to access social housing due to rising private rental costs, he added.
However, he warned this needed to be done alongside a "rapid increase in social housing" provision.
