Isle of Man teachers stage second strike over pay and conditions
Some teachers on the Isle of Man have gone on strike again in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The action by members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) follows a two-day walk-out last year.
General Secretary Patrick Roach said "overwhelmed" teachers were disappointed to return to picket lines.
Thousands of pupils from the island's five government-run secondary schools have been told to learn at home again.
The NASUWT has called for a multi-year pay deal to counter pay erosion caused by below-inflation rises over the past decade.
Members rejected a pay deal introduced by the government last month which saw most teachers on the Isle of Man receive an 8% pay rise and starting salaries for newly-qualified teachers rising to £36,557.
The offer was accepted by four other unions.
'No choice'
An NASUWT spokeswoman said "productive talks" with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) were held last Friday.
The union had offered to call off planned strikes if the department "committed to considering suggestions", she added.
But as no such commitment was made, she said NASUWT members "had no choice but to continue with this week's action as planned".
Dr Roach said teachers were "disappointed and frustrated" to take take further strike action.
He said "real-terms pay cuts and escalating workloads" are putting a strain on "their morale, their health and their ability to make ends meet".
"Teachers feel seriously undervalued and overwhelmed, this is bad for the profession but also bad for pupils," he added.
