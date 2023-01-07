Isle of Man heating oil supply restricted due to UK shortages
Two Manx heating oil providers are placing restrictions on the amount of fuel they can deliver to customers due to UK shortages.
Manx Petroleum and Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) said they would still deliver to homes but in smaller quantities.
EVF said it believed the disruption would be temporary and apologised for any "inconvenience or concerns."
Manx Petroleum said it expected supplies to "return to normal later this month".
Restrictions will be in place until "until our next shipment arrives", they added.
'Top ups'
Both providers reassured customers deliveries would be charged on the same tariff as their original order.
A spokesperson for EVF said it would "enable us to provide as many customers as possible with heating oil".
"We apologise for inconvenience or concerns this may cause and we are working to resume normal deliveries as soon as possible," they added.
Manx Petroleum have also committed to topping up any orders that have not been completed in full when further fuel orders arrive on the island.