Isle of Man to England ferry sailings off as strong winds forecast
- Published
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and England have been disrupted after strong winds were forecast over the Irish Sea.
Tuesday's 19:45 GMT crossing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return have been cancelled.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the cancellations were due to "the forecast adverse weather".
The Ronaldsway Met Office said strong south-west winds were due overnight.
The weather conditions have also seen the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) warn drivers about the "high volume of standing water" on island roads following heavy rainfall.
A DOI representative said the worst-affected roads were the A18 Mountain Road and the A3 between Ballig and Cronk Y Voddy and between South Barrule and the Ballamodha Straight.
They said sweepers had been "out all day clearing the worst areas, but please be careful".