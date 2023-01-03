Plea for nursing cover at Isle of Man hospital due to high staff sick rates
Registered nurses have been urged to offer their support at the Isle of Man's main hospital due to high sickness levels among Manx Care staff.
The island's public healthcare provider made the call for help after admitting it was "struggling" due to the number of workers off ill.
It come as Noble's hospital is under "extreme pressure" after a spike in admissions for winter viruses.
Absence rates were higher than anticipated, said the health minister.
"We are a few weeks away from the actual peak, so the ask is for people to seek medical help in the right place and not to default to A&E", Lawrie Hooper added.
His comments echo a plea made by Manx Care this winter for patients to access community health services and only attend the island's main hospital for emergency care.
Public Health Isle of Man said there was currently a high rate of winter illness widely circulating around the island following the festive break.
It is expected this level of sickness will continue, a spokesman said.
