Isle of Man ferry sailings resume following gales over Irish Sea
- Published
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after gales disrupted services overnight.
The morning sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham departed as scheduled.
However, gales and heavy rain have caused travel disruption for commuters on the island.
The A18 Mountain Road has been closed from Ballure Road to the Creg Ny Baa Back Road due to a collapsed wall blocking the carriageway.
The island was hit by gusts of up to 60mph (95km/h) overnight coupled with heavy rain, leading to standing water on many roads.
Some flights to and from the Isle of Man Airport have also been delayed as a result of the conditions.
