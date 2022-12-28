New laws proposed to clamp down on under-18s vaping on Isle of Man
- Published
Police on the Isle of Man could be given the powers to seize vaping devices and products being used by under-18s.
The Vapour Products Bill would also ban the sale of the products to those under age and put restrictions on their display in shops.
The proposed legislation would also bring the island into line with the UK.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said it was in response to "growing concern" over children vaping.
The consultation document said, although there was no specific data for the Isle of Man, it was likely to be on par with the UK where 7% of 11 to 17-year-olds used vaping products.
'Act quickly'
Under the proposals, vaping products would have to be kept in a locked cabinet, so as to prevent them from being shoplifted.
Their sale from vending machines would also be banned.
A ban would also be put on the sale of products that do not meet the current safety standards in place in the UK regarding battery sizes, charging and temperature.
The Office of Fair Trading would be given responsibility for monitoring the standards and police would be given powers to deal with adults who purchased vaping products on behalf of children.
Concerns were previously raised in the House of Keys over a lack of legislation governing the products.
Ms Lord-Brennan said: "Given the evidence and the growing concern over vaping among young people, it is important to act quickly to get these controls in place."
The Public Health Directorate would work with retailers to develop further voluntary controls on sales, including how they were advertised, the consultation document said.
A planned broader Public Health (Regulation) Bill may also "act as a vehicle for further controls on vapour products", the document added.
The consultation is available online until 29 January.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk