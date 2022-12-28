Castletown square pedestrianisation plans feedback sought
The town square in the Isle of Man's ancient capital could be closed to traffic throughout the year in future, the local authority has said.
Parking in Market Square in Castletown was suspended during the summer months this year.
In a notice calling for feedback over plans for 2023, Castletown Commissions said their long-term aim was for a permanent order for the space.
A survey earlier this year showed strong support for the summer closure.
Castletown Commissioners chairman Jamie Horton said the board "couldn't ignore" the fact that 75% of those who took part supported the continuation of the seasonal scheme.
"An overwhelming majority wanted it to happen again, so now we need to decide is from when we're going to close it and for how long," Mr Horton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
As part of the summer closure the square played host to events, and games and deckchairs were made available for people to use.
'Plenty of notice'
In a public notice the authority has called for feedback on a further seasonal closure ahead of submitting a pedestrianisation application to the Department of Infrastructure.
The notice added: "The long-term aspiration of the board with regard the Market Square is to obtain a permanent order that would enable the pedestrianisation of the Market Square throughout the year, subject to demand."
Mr Horton said: "We're giving both the public and the traders plenty of notice that this is happening.
"We welcome feedback from the traders and from the public, and how we can make the square work for them."
Discussions were being arranged with disabled groups about the provision of blue badge parking in the vicinity, and the length of the 2023 closure would be debated at the board's January meeting, he added.
