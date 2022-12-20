ManxSPCA urges people to consider long-term costs before gifting pets
- Published
A Manx animal welfare charity has urged people to consider the long-term cost of pets before giving them as gifts.
Around 30% of dogs and cats in the ManxSPCA's care this year have had to be rehomed because the owners could not afford to keep them.
General manager Juana Warburton said the animals' basic vet bills could be £450 a year, on top of daily needs.
The charity has also seen a trend of puppies bought during the pandemic being put up for adoption, she added.
As people return to regular working patterns, and spend less time at home, some owners with two-year-old dogs had reached the point where they "just can't cope" with the responsibility, Ms Warburton said.
'Commitment'
The ManxSPCA kennels have cared for about 50 dogs and puppies in 2022, meanwhile about 400 cats and kittens have been looked after in the cattery.
Becoming a pet owner could be a "15-year commitment" Ms Warburton said, and as Christmas approaches the charity has asked residents to consider how much time and money is required to be a pet owner.
The charity has listed the needs of cats and dogs, and the costs of items such as pet food, worming treatments and vaccinations.
While most people understood the responsibilities, sometimes personal circumstances changed and the charity would be on hand to help find a new home for the animals "if things do get too much", Ms Warburton added.
"If you genuinely can't look after your pet, the bravest thing to do is to put their needs first," she added.
