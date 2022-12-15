Isle of Man Mountain Road reopens to public after cold snap
- Published
The A18 Mountain Road on the Isle of Man has reopened to traffic after being closed for five days due to icy conditions.
The road, which is the main route between Ramsey and Douglas, was closed on Friday night following snowfall and freezing conditions.
Work has been ongoing since to make the road safe for vehicles.
The adjoining Tholt Y Will Road and Beinn Y Phott Road remain closed due to the wintry conditions.
The Department of Infrastructure said the Victory Café near to the Bungalow, which had been forced to shut due to the road closure, is set to reopen on Friday.
It also confirmed that both the Shoulder Road from the Castletown Road to the Roundtable and the Ronague Road to the Roundtable in the south of the island had been reopened.
However, Ballakillowey Road to the Roundtable and the Dalby Road to the Roundtable remain shut.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk