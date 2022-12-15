Extra rubbish to be collected in Douglas at Christmas
Douglas Council has pledged to collect extra rubbish bags that do not fit in black bins over the Christmas and the new year period.
It follows criticism of a change from weekly to fortnightly wheelie bin collections in the Isle of Man's capital.
The council also committed to a full review of the policy after 12 months.
At a recent public meeting, councillors faced a backlash from residents.
In response to concerns about overflowing bins, the council said reasonable additional household waste left at the side of bins during Christmas and the new year would be collected.
Alongside the change to fortnightly rubbish collections, garden waste bins were provided to households during the summer months.
Council leader Claire Wells said the new policy was "designed to encourage responsible waste management" and increase recycling rates in the area.
The local authority has seen recycling rates in Douglas rise three-fold since the changes were brought in in September.
After feedback from the meeting the green waste scheme will be extended to run from February to November next year, Ms Wells said.
She also reiterated the local authority's commitment to help those struggling with fortnightly collections.
"We also urge management companies of flats and apartments to let us know if they are experiencing any issues," she added.
