Manx parents urged to check for unsafe Christmas toys
- Published
Parents on the Isle of Man have been urged to check the toys they give to children for Christmas are safe.
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has reminded residents to pay attention to warnings and look out for counterfeits.
Chairman John Wannenburgh said the office was "acutely aware" of the financial difficulties facing some families this Christmas.
However, consumers "need to be vigilant when buying cheaper versions" of toys in case they are unsafe, he added.
Those buying gifts have also been reminded to be aware of safety standard symbols, such as the the lion mark, on the items they plan to gift.
The symbols show products meet EU or UK legislation or standards, and indicate whether the manufacturer is a member of the British Toy and Hobby Association.
Age suitability symbols offers guidance on what age children toys are suitable for, due to hazards such as small parts.
'Too good to be true'
An OFT spokesman said consumers could be "reassured that items with these symbols follow safety guidelines, and that the materials and manufacturing processes used are of the highest standard".
The organisation has also warned parents and carers to take care when buying cheaper versions of well-known toys that could be counterfeits, which are frequently made without adhering to those strict safety standards.
Mr Wannenburgh said checking for safety symbols should help people to spot them, and residents should be "wary of toys that come with poorly written instructions... with obvious typos".
"If the deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is," he added.
People with concerns about any products have been asked to contact the trading standards body.
