Overnight emergency doctors service returns after temporary closure
The Isle of Man's out-of-hours doctors service is set to resume its normal hours, Manx Care has confirmed.
The Manx emergency doctors service (MEDS) was forced to close between midnight and 08:00 GMT on Sunday and Monday due to staff sickness.
The service will now again be available throughout the night from 18:00 on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the temporary closure had affected "a small number of people".
Residents had been asked to consider whether their call could wait until GP surgeries opened the following morning.
Those who felt they could not wait were advised to go to the emergency department at Noble's Hospital.
When the service was closed on Monday an answerphone message explained the situation to those calling the MEDS helpline to speak to a doctor.
On Sunday night, calls received were diverted to the hospital switchboard and were assessed the next day.
The health provider has also asked people to continue to choose community care where possible, based on their condition.
