Warning after two rescued from fire caused by electric bicycle
- Published
A fire broke out at an Isle of Man guesthouse due to a faulty battery in an electric bicycle, prompting a warning about the risks they can pose.
Two men had to be rescued after becoming trapped on the top floor of the accommodation on Marine Parade in Peel due to thick smoke.
Firefighters are reminding people to carefully consider where they store electric bicycles as a result.
Neither of the men were injured in Monday's fire.
Crews from Peel and Kirk Michael attended the smoke-logged guesthouse at about 20:00 GMT.
A fire spokesman said an electric bicycle kept in the hallway had caused the fire, which had "luckily not spread throughout the property".
People who live in flats or have long stays in hotels should make sure any bikes are parked in an appropriate storage area away from the means of escape, he said.
"Electric bicycles are becoming more common and pose a fire risk that a normal bicycle does not so this should be considered when storing the bike," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk