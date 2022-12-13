Douglas Council faces public backlash at meeting over bin policy
- Published
Douglas Council has faced public backlash over its move to fortnightly black bin collections in the Isle of Man's capital.
Concerns were raised about overflowing bins, fly-tipping and communication at a meeting at the Manx Legion Club.
About 12,000 Douglas households were affected by the change made in September to increase recycling rates.
Council leader Claire Wells said weekly collections would not return, but those struggling to adjust would get support.
At the meeting called by Douglas ratepayers, local MHK David Ashford said residents did not "like being how to live their lives", while resident Damian Ciappelli said the council had not "properly engaged" before the change.
The strength of feeling at the public meeting should "prompt the council to have serious thoughts about what they are doing", he added.
Stephen Moore, who lives in central Douglas, said many wanted "to do our bit with recycling", but properties in his area did not have the storage capacity for kerbside recycling boxes or to store more household waste.
The authority previously said its recycling rates had tripled to 15% since the switch, which was welcomed by resident Nicholas Rice, who said the island needed to catch up with other areas.
"For me its a smooth transition, I think it is a great idea, and I just think people don't like being told what to do", he added.
Meanwhile Michael Farnworth said it had "not been easy" to find information about the new service, which he felt was "badly communicated".
Ms Wells said, although a group of residents were "very unhappy", she did not feel under pressure to reverse the decision.
"Not everybody is going to come on board with you when you make such a big change, and it is a tried and tested system that does work," she added.
