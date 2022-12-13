Isle of Man Heathrow flights to continue in summer
- Published
Daily flights between the Isle of Man and London will continue during the summer months, Loganair has confirmed.
The services will fly between the island and Heathrow as part of the operator's summer schedule.
The airline's flights to the UK capital have been underwritten by the Manx government since they began in April.
A government spokesman said the current agreement was due to end in March and discussions were ongoing about its extension.
In July 2021, the airline scrapped the flights after government subsidies introduced during the coronavirus pandemic were pulled.
Regular flights to London City Airport are also due to continue into the summer when the new schedule starts on 31 March.
The routes, which will be serviced by 72-seat ATR72-600 aircraft, will be flown by the airline's Manx-based pilots and crew.
Isle of Man Airport director Gary Cobb said: "Access to the world via Heathrow is important not only for our community but for all those employed in the aviation sector here in the Isle of Man."
The airline, which recently secured its own take-off and landing slots at Heathrow, also operates flights between the island and Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.
